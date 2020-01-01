Muleme: Nitra FC sign Uganda defender from Victoria Zizkov

The Cranes left-back has moved to a new club on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season

Ugandan defender Isaac Mulume has changed clubs in Europe.

According to Kawowo Sports, Muleme has found a new team after joining Slovak Super League outfit Nitra Football Club from second division side Victoria Zizkov of the Czech Republic.

The left-back made his debut at Nitra on Saturday in the goalless draw against Pohronie, coming on as a substitute in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Muleme had joined Victoria Zizkov in February last year from the Egyptian side Haras El Hodood FC. He is a product of the defunct SC Villa Academy, Jogoo Young, that produced most of the players of the current generation.

In Uganda, Muleme has featured for boyhood club SC Villa on more than one stint, defunct SC Victoria University, and KCCA FC.

He was part of the Cranes team that featured at the Chan finals in 2014, 2016 and 2018.