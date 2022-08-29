Muleka's double act powers Besiktas past Gradel's Sivasspor

The Black Eagles maintained their lead in the Turkish elite division having strolled past the visiting Braves

Jackson Muleka was on song twice as Besiktas defeated Sivasspor 3-1 in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig fixture.

The DR Congo international forward put up a man-of-the-match performance to beat goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural on two occasions at Vodafone Park.

Valerien Ismael’s men welcomed the Braves buoyed by their triumph over Fatih Karagumruk their last time out.

Twelve minutes into the fixture, Muleka put them ahead after he was teed up by Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst.

A minute before the half-hour mark, Weghorst doubled Besiktas’ lead thanks to a sumptuous assist from Valentin Rosier.

In the goal-laden first half, the African completed his brace with a superb header from Arthur Masuaku’s cross.

Not willing to go down with a fight, Sivasspor put a much-improved performance in the second half, but they were profligate in front of goal.

With four minutes left on the clock, they pulled a goal back through substitute Dia Saba who was assisted by Max Gradel.

Even at his double, Muleka was replaced by Kenan Karaman in the 62nd minute, the same time his compatriot Masuaku made way for Umut Meras.

Morocco international Romain Saiss was in action from start to finish while Rachid Ghezzal (Algeria) and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Cameroon) were not dressed for action.

For Sivasspor, Cote d’Ivoire’s duo of Gradel and Kader Keita were played all 90 minutes with Gabon's Aaron Appindangoye and Cameroon's Clinton N'Jie making second half appearances.

“In order not to disappoint this great home crowd, we try to give our best performance every time we go out there,” Muleka told the club's website after the game.

“Tonight, we played extremely well as a team and staged good teamwork, especially in offense. Thank God, I am able to contribute to the team with my goals.”

As a result of this win, Besiktas remain at the summit of the Turkish topflight log after amassing 10 points from four matches played in the 2022-23 season.

They are guests of Ankaragucu on September 4, while Sivasspor - who are now unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions - try Fatih Karagumruk for size a day earlier.