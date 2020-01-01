Mukwala: UPL top scorer not in a hurry to leave Maroons FC for Vipers SC

The top scorer openly states he is not in a hurry to return to the Venoms when his loan deal expires

Maroons FC striker Steven Dese Mukwala has insisted he is not in a hurry to end his loan spell and return to Vipers SC.

The on-loan Vipers striker has scored half of Maroons’ 26 league goals this season and leads the running for the Golden Boot with his parent team’s Fahad Bayo a goal behind.

“I am not in a hurry to return to Vipers,” the Kasese-born striker is quoted by Daily Monitor . “I haven’t thought about Vipers yet... even bigger deals await if I keep my scoring form. Maroons want me to sign but I am not in a hurry. My target is to keep scoring and keep the team in the league.

“I don’t feel any pressure being the top scorer with a team fighting relegation,” said Mukwala, whose season-long loan deal is due to end.

He will either sign for a new club, stay at Maroons or return to Vipers where he struggled for game time.

The 20-year-old signed for Vipers in a three-year deal from Masaza Cup outfit, Ssingo, in 2017 after his speed, agility, and ability to weave in and out of his markers wowed Venoms scouts.

“There was a lot of pressure even though I feel I deserved a chance to play,” Mukwala continued.

At first, he was in the shadows of Dan Sserunkuma but competition became even stiffer when the Venoms added Fahad Bayo and Shaban Muhammad to their arsenal.

In his debut, he came off the bench, just a day after joining, to score in the 2-0 win over Tooro United.

“It is so far the best goal of my career. It took all the pressure off my shoulders. I celebrated by cooking beef for dinner,” says the striker who had last scored on February 22, 2019, in Vipers’ 3-0 win over Bright Stars.