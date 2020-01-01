Mukwala: On-loan Vipers SC striker targets UPL Golden Boot at Maroons

The forward is aiming at finishing on top of the top scorers' table when the Ugandan domestic season resumes

Uganda striker Steven Mukwala has revealed he is targeting the Ugandan Premier League Golden Boot this season.

The Maroons FC striker has been on a good run of form, finding the back of the net 13 times in the 25 matches played.

The forward, who is on loan from league leaders Vipers SC, reveals it will be a dream come true if he wins the award by the end of the current campaign.

"[Becoming the league top scorer] is my dream," the Uganda international striker is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

"I work hard every day to achieve that dream. I will give in my very best fight to achieve it because I have all it takes to make it happen. All things are possible."

Mukwala is one of the players who was included in Uganda's provisional squad for the Chan competition which was scheduled for April 4-25 in Cameroon, before it was pushed forward owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

With five rounds remaining before the top-tier ends, Vipers SC lead the race with 54 points. KCCA are second with four points less while SC Villa are third with 46.

Maroons are fighting relegation in the 14th position having collected just 24 points.

The top tier is suspended owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.