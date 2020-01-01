Mukatabala: SC Villa legend reveals best five moments at the club

The former attacking midfielder is currently serving as the assistant coach at the Wakiso-based side

Paul Mukatabala has revealed helping SC Villa win the Ugandan Premier League in 1994 remains one of the best memories of his playing days.

The Wakiso-based side had lost its key players owing to several reasons and were not regarded as title contenders, and the current assistant tactician explained the situation at the time.

"After the departure, and, or retirement of a majority of the stars of the SC Villa great side of 1990-1993, leading SC Villa to the 1994 League title as the star player in a squad of mainly a young team that had been given no chance when pitted against the experienced international players at Express FC," Mukatabala recalls as reported by the Sports Nation.

"This was my third league title after earlier triumphs in 1990 and 1992."

The Villa legend also mentioned four other special moments which he said will forever remain in his memory.

"Making my league debut for SC Villa in 1990 just weeks after signing for the club as a youngster in April [is also one of my best moments]," he continued.

"[The debut was] made even sweeter by the fact that I provided the assist for the winning goal, thumped home by the great [late] Magid Musisi in a 1-0 win against a stubborn Uganda Airlines at Nakivubo stadium.

"[Another best moment was] being named in the starting [team] and playing in two consecutive Africa Cup Competitions.

"The 1991 Africa Cup of Champion Clubs(Caf CL) vs Club Africaine of Tunisia and the 1992 CAF Abiola Cup (now Confederation Cup) vs Shooting Stars of Nigeria."

The former attacking midfielder also revealed some of his special moments in front of the goal, while his first top tier hat-trick came against Nate FC 23 years ago.

"Scoring my first hat-trick in international club football vs AS Sotema of Madagascar in the 1993 Caf Champions League at Nakivubo stadium, in front of my own club adoring fans," Mukatabala added.

"I was a regular goal-scoring midfielder at SC Villa, but getting my first hat-trick in a league match and walking away with the Match Day ball was pretty special for me.

"And that was against Nate FC at Nakivubo Stadium in 1997."

Mukatabala turned out for SC Villa from 1990-1997 before making a return to the club later on as the assistant coach.

He is also doubling as the CEO for the Uganda Football Players' Association (Ufpa) and is the National Team's officer.