Muhoozi: KCCA FC CEO optimistic team will win double in new season

The 13-time league champions finished behind Vipers SC in the abandoned season

KCCA FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anisha Muhoozi has promised the club will be going for the double in the 2020/21 season.

The Kampala-based side finished second in the abandoned Ugandan Premier League season after managing 50 points in the 25 games played, four less than eventual winners Vipers SC. The administrator has now set her eyes on the new campaign.

"The KCCA FC fans should expect a colourful, competitive new season as we are geared at reclaiming the premier title or better said, winning a double," Muhoozi said as quoted by the Sports Nation.

More teams

The 13-time league champions held a meeting to budget for the new campaign which was eventually approved.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) officials were part of the meeting and the administrator has explained why they had to be present.

"As per Fufa licensing guidelines, they [Fufa] guided that they need to be present in the meeting that approves end of year financials, appoint external auditors, and budget approval," Muhoozi continued.

"We have always had board meetings where many issues are discussed so this was not any special, we just included Fufa as per licensing requirement."

The 2018/19 champions have signed Ashraf Mugume, Charles Lwanga, Denis Iguma, Italian Stefano Mazengo Loro, Bright Anukani and Bright Anukani.

The team will represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Article continues below

In an earlier interview, new signing Anukani, who joined from Proline FC stated he is aiming at helping the team reach the group stages of the competition.

"I am excited to play for KCCA and will be happy to play in all the games and more especially the Caf games, because they will improve my career and my target is to reach the group stage because when I was at Proline we did not reach there but I want to do it while at KCCA,” Anukani told Sanyuka TV.

"I feel happy to have signed for KCCA because it is a big club and every player like me out there wants to play in a club like this and so I am happy to be here and I hope it will be for a long term deal and I will also win them trophies."