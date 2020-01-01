Muhamood: Police FC secure second signing with Onduparaka FC defender

The Law Enforcers have hit the transfer market again as they completed their second signing ahead of the new season

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Police FC have unveiled their second signing ahead of the new season after sealing the transfer of Hassan Muhamood from Onduparaka FC.

Muhamood is arriving at the ‘Cops’ just a day after the club secured the services of former Uganda Cranes midfielder Tony Mawejje on a two-year contract.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of defender Hassan Muhamood from Onduparaka on a two-year deal,” Police confirmed on their social media pages.

More teams

“He becomes our second signing of the ongoing transfer window after Tony Mawejje returned at the club.”

Speaking after unveiling the player, club chairman Asan Kasingye said: “Muhamood brings energy to boost our defence and we are excited to have him. We are rebuilding our club to make sure that we become a formidable force like we used to.

“We sorted out technical issues and now we are engaging all our efforts to make sure we have a good team.”

Kasingye further called upon the club fraternity to remain together as one family as they strive to do better in the new season.

“We call upon our fans and the team to remain together as we continue doing everything possible to make sure we compete at the highest level,” Kasingye continued.

“This is the time to build structures and reclaim our glory.”

On signing for the Law Enforcers, Muhamood said: “I am so happy to join Police. It’s a new challenge for me as a player and I am going to do my best so we go back at the top. I am looking forward to meeting the players and coaches.”

Before joining Police, Muhamood had also featured for UPL giants Express FC and SC Villa.

On Tuesday, after unveiling Mawejje, chairman Kasingye promised to beef up the squad that will be able to challenge for top honours in Uganda.

Article continues below

“We no longer just want to compete; we need to win trophies. We are former champions and its time to think big,” Kasingye said earlier.

“Football is a big enterprise in the world that doesn’t entertain mediocrity. We need to do the right thing like other clubs.”

Kasingye added it was the right time for the team to secure sponsors because Police are a big organisation and many people want to be part of it.