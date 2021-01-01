Mugulusi: BUL FC midfielder confident of completing double over Busoga United

The Jinja-based charges won the first round away 3-1 and the midfielder believes they will win again at Kyabazinga Stadium

BUL FC midfielder Ibrahim Mugulusi is confident his team will complete the double over his former side Busoga United in the Ugandan Premier League.

The two top-tier sides will be meeting on Saturday for the second time this season. In the initial meeting, the Jinja-based charges claimed a 3-1 win; Joseph Ssemujju scored a hattrick in that particular game. He opened the scoring after 44 minutes from the penalty spot.

The Ugandan doubled the advantage 20 minutes later before completing his hat-trick in the 71st minute. Jerome Kirya scored a consolation for his team in the stoppages. It is for this reason, Mugulusi believes his team has what it takes to claim another win at Kyabazinga Stadium.

"We have a crucial game against Busoga United; currently, they are on a good run but we are ready to face them," the experienced midfielder told the club's official portal.

"We are very confident because we won against them in the first leg at their own turf. Now they are coming at ours. We have the home [ground] advantage and we are sure we can beat them."

The midfielder will be playing a team he ditched last season and will also be playing against his younger brother Ismail. He is keen to help his side finish the job and bag crucial maximum points.

"They are my former club yes but that was last year, now, I am in BUL FC," Mugulusi continued.

"I have good friends there but when it comes to football, friends are put aside and then do the job as required of you."

BUL are currently placed ninth on the table with 24 points. They have played 19 games from which they have won seven games, drawn three, and lost nine. They have scored 25 goals in the process and conceded 31, placing their goal difference at negative six.

Their opponents are in13th position with four points less from the same number of matches. They have collected five wins, as many draws, and nine losses.

Busoga have scored 16 goals and conceded 31 and their goal difference stands at negative 15.