Mugulusi believes Wakiso Giants underrated Busoga United in UPL

The Flying Eagles scored in the second half to register their second win of the campaign and the midfielder is delighted with it

Busoga United midfielder Isma Mugulusi has stated Wakiso Giants underrated them in their Ugandan Premier League meeting.

The Jinja-based charges claimed a vital 1-0 win over the Purple Sharks on Sunday courtesy of Sharif Kimbowa's strike in the second half. Despite conceding it was a tough game, the midfielder believes their hosts did not expect their opponents to play as they did.

"It was not an easy win; the game was not easy as [Wakiso] expected but our performance was not that good either," Mugulusi said as quoted by the Sports Nation.

"They undermined us but they were surprised when we showed the impact and I am glad for the win."

This was the second win for the club this season in 14 attempts, with five other games ending in draws and the remaining seven ending in losses. The other win came against Malaba Youth Development Association (Myda) FC.

"After our second successive win, our target now is to win more games and finish the first round above the relegation zone so we can come back in the second [round] with a performance that will keep us up on the log as we did last season.

"In the coming fixtures, I wanted to be valued as one of the best creative midfielders and help the team win as many games as possible."

Meanwhile, Uganda Revenue Authority FC head coach Sam Ssimbwa has revealed they were only planning on finishing second, but after beating champions Vipers SC 2-1 they could maintain top position.

Uganda internationals Shafiq Kagimu and forward Steven Mukwala scored for the Tax Collectors while Ceasar Manzoki, who is turning out to be an influential figure for the Venoms, scored for the champions.

Ssimbwa has revealed they had targeted to be second on the Premier League table at the half-way mark but the win over Fred Kajoba's Vipers saw them go top. The final game of the first round will see them face Onduparaka FC and they know another win will ensure they maintain their place at the summit.

"This is our last game [vs Onduparaka] and it is going to be a final on our side," said the former Sofapaka head coach as per the same portal.

"Our target was to be number two but now God has made it easier for us as we are at the top.

"We have to keep that and by doing that, it means we have to beat Onduparaka, our next opponent."