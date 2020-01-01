Mugerwa: Uganda star ditches Sehul Shire FC in emotional message

The creative midfielder has confirmed his exit from the club in a post on his social media pages but did not give details on his next move

Uganda international Yassar Mugerwa has revealed he will not be playing for Sehul Shire FC in the Ethiopian Premier League next season.

The creative midfielder has revealed on his social media pages he has left the club he joined in 2019 though he did not reveal his next destination.

“Today I say goodbye to you, to a great club, and of course to the amazing fans, I say goodbye with the serenity of someone who has given his all in every training session and in every game,” Mugerwa wrote on his social media pages.

“I wouldn't want to end this without thanking everyone, employees, teammates, staff, and fans for all your support, for your trust and for making me feel at home since the first day. Thank you.”

Mugerwa had signed for Shire from another Ethiopian club Fassil Kenema after he had terminated his two-year deal that had five months left on it.

At that time, Mugerwa sighted personal reasons for ending his contract but a few hours later he was unveiled by Shire on a one-year deal, a transfer which is reported to have seen him pocket USD 20,000 as a sign-on fee.

Shire was his third Ethiopian club having played for St. George and later Fassil Kenema. He joined Fassil Kenema in September 2017 on a two-year deal having earlier played at St George, whom he had signed for from South African club, Orlando Pirates.

Back in Uganda, Mugerwa launched his football journey at Nateete-based Super Cubs, and also played the Fufa Big League with Nkumba University, before he graduated to the Uganda Premier League (UPL) as he was signed by Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU).

Mugerwa, who has been capped seven times by the Cranes, was then snapped up by top-flight side Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) before South African giants Orlando Pirates came calling for his services.

Ethiopia is also home to three other Ugandan footballers. Goalkeepers Robert Odongkara and Isma Watenga ply their professional trade at Adama City and Ethiopia Coffee, respectively.

Midfielder Chrizestom Ntambi is also a teammate of Watenga at Ethiopia Coffee.