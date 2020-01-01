Mugerwa: Express FC raid Tooro United for services of defender

The Red Eagles have unveiled their 13th signing in this transfer window as they get ready for the new campaign

Express FC have continued with their transfer activities after signing defender Dennis Mugerwa from Tooro United.

“We would like to gladly announce the capture of right-back Dennis Mubuya Mugerwa who joins from Tooro United on a two-year deal,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“The 29-year-old managed two assists in the seven games he featured in while at Tooro United and before the stopover in Fort Portal, “Nesta” like he’s fondly known by his mates had a stint at Water FC from 2015 to 2019.”

Speaking after signing the new deal, Mugerwa said: “I am glad to finally join this big club, as a defender I know it’s important that me and my colleagues [at the back and going forward] we work as a unit to get good results.”

Mugerwa who becomes coach Wasswa Bbosa’s 13th signing for the upcoming season, will tussle it out with Richard Bbosa for the right-back starting berth.

On Monday, the Red Eagles also confirmed the arrival of 25-year-old attacking midfielder Ibrahim Kayiwa from Tooro United.

The other new signings at Express include goalkeepers Denis Otim and Cryspus Kusiima, right-back Richard Bbosa, midfielders Isaac Nsengiyunva, Abel Eturude, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Mahad Kakooza, Baker Sakah, Faisal Ssekyanzi, and forwards Charles Musiige and Kiragga Mustafa.

Meanwhile, Cyrus Kibande is itching to make his debut for Express in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

The young defender joined Express at the start of the 2019/ 2020 season from Terranova FC after a successful trial stint alongside his other teammates Frank Ssenyondo and Joshua Musoke.

In a recent interview with the club website, Kibande said on the new signings at the club: “According to me, the new recruits are not bad and I think we shall compete in the league because they are young, understand easily, talented, do what the coaches tell them to do, and disciplined.

“All in all, with them there is a big chance or a high probability of winning the trophy.”

On his targets for the new season, Kibande revealed: “First and foremost, I want to work hard and get a trophy for my team Express, secondly, I also want to join the national team level, then thirdly, I want also to be on the market, being in the papers all the time so that even if the club decides to sell me abroad, the club can, those are my targets for the upcoming season.”

Express will be keen to win their seventh Ugandan Premier League (UPL) when the new season kicks-off on October 17.