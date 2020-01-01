Mucureezi's debut goal helps Vipers SC re-open four-point lead

The new signing helped the Venoms register a slim win over Kyetume to keep their title ambitions alive

Paul Mucureezi scored on his debut for Vipers SC against Kyetume at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) Friday tie.

Mucuurezi, who signed for the Venoms from Mbarara City, scored the only goal of the tie in the ninth minute after receiving Tito Okello's pass.

The goal was vital for the midfielder who rejoined his former coach Edward Golola at Vipers and helped the club keep their place at the summit of the UPL table. They have 39 points after their 16th match of the season.

Defender Jacob Okao was the other player who made his debut and partnered with Geoffrey Wasswa at the backline in the absence of captain Halid Lwaliwa.

Mucureezi was named the man of the match as the Venoms re-opened a four-point lead at the top ahead of KCCA FC.

Meanwhile, in Luzira Proline FC got a 2-1 victory against Maroons FC. Hamisi Kiiza scored twice to help struggling Proline collect maximum points at the expense of Maroons.

Kiiza scored in the 14th and in the 20th minutes to give Proline a rather good lead into the half-time break but Steven Mukwala scored the only goal for Maroons in the 53rd minute.

Mustafa Mujjuzi, Proline's captain, was sent off for a second bookable offence but his teammates withstood his absence and picked up a much-needed victory.

At the Might Arena, Busoga United picked up a 2-0 win over struggling Express United. Ivan Wani and Boban Zirintusa were the scorers for Busoga as the Red Eagles trips to Jinja continued to be unsuccessful in the last six attempts.

Busoga United are now seventh on the log with 21 points while the Red Eagles are unmoved at position 11 with 18 points.