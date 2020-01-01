Mucureezi: Why I declined Vipers SC transfer offer in 2018

The Venoms had shown interest in him but the midfielder ended up signing for Mbarara City

Paul Mucureezi has revealed why he did not join Vipers SC in 2018 even after much persuasion from the club.

Vipers had shown open interest to sign Mucureezi when the midfielder’s contract with KCCA FC ended after four years of association.

Mucureezi preferred a move to Mbarara City instead who had been promoted to the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) in the previous season.

On January 2020, Mucureezi arrived at Kitende after 14 months with Mbarara City.

“I didn’t join Vipers immediately because there were a lot of signings that season,” Mucureezi said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

“I was supposed to be part of them but I saw the number being too much and it is not that I feared competition but I had to consider my target of playing time which I thought I couldn’t get that time if I had joined.”

The midfielder described his eventual Vipers signing as ‘return to home’ after assessing the possibility of enjoying enough playtime.

“But I happen to come back to Vipers, to my home, actually at the right time where I am at least sure that I will be on the pitch for at least 80 minutes,” added the Ugandan.

Mucureezi hopes to play a key role when the Venoms will start their Caf Champions League journey next season.

“This season, I am looking forward to taking Vipers to Champion League group stages and even further, making sure that I make it to the national team consistently and make sure that I go professional too,” he concluded.

It would be the second time Mucureezi is playing in the continental stage after the 2018 appearance with KCCA.

Finally, Aggrey Madoi has joined BUL FC from Wakiso Giants on a two-year deal.

At the Purple Sharks, Madoi featured in only three matches as he battled injuries.

“I have joined BUL to revive my career as I need more game time. Having grown up in Jinja, I am glad to be back home,” Madoi told Football256.

Madoi is a product of the Vipers’ system and made his debut four years ago under coach Abdalla Mubiru who is now at Police FC.

He rejoined Mubiru on loan at Police six months after the coach left Vipers and had a memorable moment which propelled him to the national team that featured in the African Nations Championship (Chan) in 2018.

At the beginning of the abandoned season, Madoi went back to Vipers but had to deal with the effects of injuries again. He was let go to join Giants.