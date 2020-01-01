Mucureezi: Vipers SC complete signing of winger from Mbarara City FC

The Venoms have captured their first signing of the mid-season transfer window after the player penned a three-year contract

Vipers Sports Club have sealed the signing of Ugandan winger Paul Mucureezi from Mbarara City.

The Venoms have confirmed the capture of the player just a day after the Uganda Premier League (UPL) mid-season transfer window opened its doors.

“Vipers is delighted to announce the signing of Paul Mucureezi from Mbarara City on a three-year contract from January 3, 2020, with an option for a further year,” the club wrote on their official website.

“The 27-year-old Cranes international winger is a versatile midfielder-cum-forward and joins us as a free agent having left Ankole Lions at the expiration of his contract last month.”

The former St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School student who is likely to make his debut when Vipers takes on Kyetume FC next week on Friday at St Mary’s Stadium will start training with the first-team squad on Friday.

Mucureezi can play anywhere in the front three although his usual position is on the right-wing. He is a very mobile player who can score and also create goals as well as quick on the counter-attack.

Vipers coach Edward Golola has welcomed the signing of the player saying: “[Mucureezi] is one of the best wingers or forwards in the UPL. He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Vipers and he fits exactly the type of player we were looking for to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further. I am delighted he has signed with us.”

On signing for Vipers, Mucureezi said: “l am thrilled to be joining Vipers. I have enjoyed my time at Mbarara City enormously and l have learned a lot there. But I’m looking forward to another journey now with the Venoms. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win trophies.”

Mucureezi will wear the number 14 jersey, which had previously been used in the first round of 2019/20 by Innocent Wafula.

He becomes the fourth player to take on the number, after Julius Mulindwa, Nicholas Wadada, and Wafula.