Mucureezi: I am returning home to Vipers SC

The 27-year old is happy to come home and has promised to help the team become even better in the country

New Vipers SC attacker Paul Mucureezi states he is at the best club in the country.

The 27-year old completed his move to the club from Mbarara City FC on January 3rd and signed a three-year contract with the club. The player believes he is at home and feels good to have joined the team.

"It is like I'm coming back home; having been here before as a student at St Mary’s Kitende," the attacker told the club's website.

"Truth, it feels good joining Vipers SC because it is the best club in the country and not forgetting that its the best-facilitated club as well. Any fan who has not seen me play should at least know that I am a person who adds speed on the attack of the team in all forward positions and creates goals."

The striker has acknowledged the fans for welcoming him to the club and has promised to help the team do better in the league.

"To all the Vipers SC fans, I would love to say; thank you for the good reception you have shown me and l promise you the best for the club. I will do the best to make Vipers be at the top," Mucureezi concluded.

Vipers are currently top of the table with 36 points from 15 matches.