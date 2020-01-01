Mucherera faces Nchout as Africans learn Women's Champions League playoff fate

The second-round playoff draw for Europe's elite club competition has been made and a host of stars from Africa will be in action

Ruvimbo Mucherera will lead Gintra Universitetas as they take on Cameroonian Ajara Nchout's Valerenga in a Uefa Women's Champions League second-round playoff tie, following Friday's draw.

US-born Zimbabwean Mucherera marked her Champions League debut with a goal in Gintra Universitetas’ 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava, in the first round of the qualifying round on Wednesday.

🏆 #UWCL second qualifying round draw in full ⚽



Ties 18 and 19 November - winners join 22 teams entering in the round of 32 👇https://t.co/85DUuFsflF pic.twitter.com/PpRljtE8tc — #UWCL (@UWCL) November 6, 2020

On her part, Nchout bagged a brace for Norwegian runners-up following a 7-0 thrashing of Faroe Island's KI on the same day.

More teams

Elsewhere, Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe and Cape Verde's Jolina Amani will aim to inspire debutants Sl Benfica to the next round when they will battle Belgian giants Anderlecht in the second round.

Benfica defeated Greek side POAK 3-1 to advance and they will need to maintain the form to zoom past Filip de Winne's side.

Also, Ghana's Elizabeth Addo will hope to power Apollon Limassol past Polish champions Gornik Łeczna following a first-round 3-0 triumph over Welsh champions Swansea City.

Article continues below

And South Africa's Janine Van Wyk will seek to help Glasgow City replicate their incredible run last season when they meet Icelandic side Valur, following a 6-5 triumph Peamount United on penalties.

While Albanian champions Vllaznia will be up against Belarusian giants Minsk, who boasts of Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse, Cameroon's Alvine Njolle and Henrietta Akaba on their books.

The Champions League second-round playoff matches will be played on November 18 and 19 and the eventual winners will book their place in the Round of 32.