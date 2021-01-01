Mubiru: Why Police FC coach not worried about Kakooza's goal drought

The tactician believes the forward will be lethal once he rediscovers his goal-scoring form

Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru is confident youngster Derrick Kakooza will get back to scoring ways after struggling to find the back of the net in the ongoing Uganda Premier League campaign.

The striker has scored just three goals this season which is half the number he scored in his first 10 games for the club.

The Uganda striker also helped the Hippos finish second in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations held earlier this year, where he scored five goals.

But that is not worrying for the tactician, who insists what the player is going through is normal.

"I am not worried, things like [a goal drought] happens to strikers often," Mubiru stated.

"Kakooza should not let it get to him because if he keeps on learning and improving, he will score more. We know his potential; he has been playing well and crucially he has kept on getting into those areas where the ball always drops for him."

The 45-year-old also believes once the teenager starts scoring, he will be more lethal and accomplished.

"Yes, he has missed a couple of chances but again that happens to anyone, he just needs to be ready when the chances come," Mubiru continued.

"I am sure that when he gets those goals, then he will add a different dimension to his game and will become a more dangerous and accomplished forward."

Despite being in the fifth position, the Cops have scored 46 goals in the 20 matches played, which is the most in the campaign. Forward Ben Ocen is currently leading the top scorer's chart with 11 strikes.

Meanwhile, Uganda Revenue Authority FC have opened a four-point gap at the top of the table following a 2-0 win against Mbarara City on Tuesday.

Article continues below

A goal in each half from Brian Majwega and Shafik Kagimu ensured the Tax Collectors picked up their first-ever win over the Ankole Lions in six attempts at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

It was Majwega who put the Sam Ssimbwa-led side into the lead with only ten minutes played after he stepped up to convert from the penalty spot sending Mbarara goalkeeper Steve Elungat in the wrong direction.

URA went into the half-time break enjoying a 1-0 lead and after the resumption, they continued to look for more goals, and it was no surprise when Kagimu made it 2-0 in the 61st minute, slotting home a pass from second-half substitute Ivan Sserubiri.

