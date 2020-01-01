Mubiru: Why new Express FC signings Kiragga and Musiige will come good

The club legend revealed his happiness with the attitude shown by the new strikers as they get ready for the next league campaign

Express FC legend Hassan Mubiru has revealed his happiness at the attitude being shown by the club’s new signings Mutafa Kiragga and Charles Musiige.

The two are among the 11 players signed by the Red Eagles as they prepare for the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) campaign, and they have already caught the eye of the veteran striker, who currently works as a coach under Wasswa Bbosa.

Mubiru, who was fondly referred to as ‘Figo’ during his playing time with the Uganda international team, believes the two strikers have shown the right attitude ahead of the new campaign.

“Kiragga and Musiige have responded well to the training program [while training from home] and for me, their attitude speaks volumes,” Mubiru told the club’s official website.

“I am glad they’ve responded well so we are therefore positive they will come good when we begin the new season.”

The arrival of the two strikers means they will have to fight for a starting role with the club’s top scorer last season, Frank Kalanda, who managed 11 goals in 23 matches.

The Red Eagles have won the UPL six times and will be targeting their seventh title in the new campaign or at worst a top-three finish last achieved in the 2015/16 season.

The statement by Mubiru comes just a few days after another club legend, Phillip Obwin, tipped Express to leave a mark in the upcoming season.

Obwin, who also featured for the Cranes, stated the club is headed in the right direction owing to recent developments, from player signings to a well-structured administration.

“I am happy about what is happening at the club, I think the new chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka is doing a fantastic job,” Obwin told the club’s official website.

“The most important thing is to have a structure that is respected by everyone which is the case at the club now.”

Obwin, who won five titles at the club including three domestic cups and two league titles, also lauded the new signings, insisting they have made the best purchases so far in this transfer window.

“The technical team has done well, am impressed with the new signings, a mixture of experience and young talent, therefore, the other puzzle is the fans who I would like to request to trust the process and be disciplined,” Obwin continued.

Among the new arrivals at the Red Eagles are goalkeepers Denis Otim and Cryspus Kusiima, defender Richard Bbosa, midfielders Godfrey Lwesibawa, Yahya Mahad Kakooza, Abel Eturude, and Ivan Nsengiyunva.

Others who have joined the six-time UPL champions are forwards Charles Musiige, Baker Sakah, and Mustafa Kiragga.