Mubiru: Uganda coach on why South Africa defeated his team

The Cranes were using the friendly against Bafana Bafana to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Uganda interim coach Abdallah Mubiru believes his charges were punished by Bafana Bafana after switching off in the second half in the 3-2 loss in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

Goals from Evidence Makgopa, who scored a brace, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane inspired the hosts to a narrow victory over the Cranes, who scored through Ibrahim Orit and Abdu Lumala.

The caretaker tactician, who doubles up as Police FC coach in the Ugandan Premier League, has now pointed out what contributed to the team's loss.

"It was completely two different halves; We had a good performance in the first half, we did not allow the opponents to have even one shot on target," Mubiru told Fufa Online TV.

"We switched off in the second half and Bafana Bafana punished us. However, we finished stronger, but we have learned."

It was a third consecutive game Mubiru was in charge after the suspension and eventually the sacking of former coach Johnathan McKinstry.

The Ugandan was in charge as the Cranes were held at home to a goalless draw by Burkina Faso in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The East African heavyweights went on to lose their next game away to Malawi by a solitary goal to be eliminated from the competition.

Meanwhile, captain Emmanuel Okwi believes the Cranes have a lot to do to be ready for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite being thankful as the team ended the Bafana Bafana match without injuries, the newly appointed skipper, who took over from the retired Denis Onyango, conceded that more work needs to be done before their next international matches.

"I thank God that we have finished the game well without any serious injuries," Okwi told the same platform.

"I believe we have seen there is a lot to do in the coming months so that we are ready for the World Cup Qualifiers.

"But there are positives we have taken as well; we have seen so many good players in the team and we can build on that and make sure we are stronger in future assignments."

Uganda and Kenya were pooled in Group E of the qualifiers alongside West African giants Mali and Rwanda as well with the top team qualifying for the third qualifying round.