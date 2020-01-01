Mubiru: Police will not ‘fight’ Vipers SC and KCCA FC for quality players

The Law Enforcers' tactician reveals they don’t have enough financial muscle to compete with the two giants for new players

Police coach Abdallah Mubiru has claimed they will not venture into the transfer market to fight for players who are earmarked by rivals Vipers SC and Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC).

The Venoms and KCCA have already swung into the transfer market with the former signing Disan Galiwango from Express FC while the latter have unveiled three signings - Italian Stefano Mazengo Loro, striker Charles Lwanga and midfielder Ashraf Mugume.

Police are yet to sign a player but coach Mubiru insists they will assemble a decent squad without fighting with the two giants for new signings.

More teams

“We are not going to fight with Vipers, KCCA, and URA for top players in the market but still we are going to assemble a decent side that will give us success soon,” Mubiru is quoted by Daily Monitor.

Mubiru, who also handles the Uganda national team, has admitted the club is struggling financially and will lose a number of key players this transfer window.

“I’m afraid to tell that even this season we are going to lose about five players, including Samson Kigozi, Arafat Galiwango, Pius Kagwa, and Denis Rukundo but we shall soldier on,” Mubiru continued.

However, despite the struggles, Mubiru believes the Uganda Premier League (UPL) club can still challenge for trophies when the new season kicks-off.

“When I look back at the three years I have been in charge, we are not so far away from becoming a side that can win trophies,” Mubiru stated.

"Two seasons ago, we topped the table for a while after a strong start and many reckoned we were destined to win the title that year but a few challenges here and there and we lost it.

“Most times we outplay our opponents even in games that we lose, we want to change that. We are one of the most attacking sides in the league and among the top scoring clubs.

Article continues below

"If we maintain that, polish our defence and focus on winning the title, why not?”

Police finished in the 13th position last season after the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to end the top-flight prematurely owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vipers were declared champions by virtue of sitting at the top and will now represent the country in the Caf Champions League while second-placed KCCA will take part in the Confederation Cup.