Mubiru: Police FC must beat Express FC to avoid 'disaster' and keep their target alive

The Soldiers’ tactician explains why they must get a win from the Red Eagles game when they face off at Lugogo Stadium

Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru has explained the reason they must beat Express FC when the two sides face off in a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The law enforcers will host the Red Eagles in their final match of the first round at Omondi Stadium in Lugogo and the fixture comes after they managed to stop free-scoring KCCA FC to a 1-1 draw during their last league assignment.

Mubiru, who doubles as the assistant coach for Uganda Cranes, has explained their target of being competitive and winning the title at the end of the season has not changed hence the reason they will fight to get maximum points from the visitors.

“Our target was to be competitive, we’ve tried to keep up with the pace,” Mubiru told the club’s official website ahead of the match.

Police are currently placed fifth on the 16-team table with 25 points from 14 matches, eight fewer than table-toppers URA, who are on 33 points while second-placed Vipers are on 30 points.

Police opponents Express are one place above them on 29 points and it is the reason Mubiru feels they must win their game to remain in contention for the title.

“[Tuesday’s] game is very key towards our target of the season because if we lose then we’ll be down by 11 points if the table leader URA wins against Onduparaka FC, that will be a disaster to our campaign.

“So we are going all out tomorrow [Tuesday] so we can keep close to the teams that are up so that we remain competitive.”

The last time Police came up against Express at the same venue, the Soldiers ran riot with a 6-1 victory courtesy of goals from Pius Kaggwa (a brace) who has since joined Wakiso Giants.

Police will welcome Kakooza, who is available for selection after returning to training from national team duty where he led Uganda U20 to reach the final of Afcon and scooped the top scorers' award while Samuel Kayongo, Mubaraka Nsubuga, Fahad Kizito, Musa Matovu are all still out injured.