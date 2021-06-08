Mubiru ahead of South Africa vs Uganda friendly: There is a fresh breath in squad

The youthful tactician happy with the energy in the team ahead of Thursday's friendly game

Uganda interim coach Abdallah Mubiru has stated there is "a fresh breath" in the team as opposed to three months ago in Malawi when they were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations qualification race.

The East Africans fell by a solitary goal to the Flames to miss out on the continental competition to be held in Cameroon next year.

The youthful coach says the situation is better now and everyone in the team is happy and committed to the rebuilding process ahead of the friendly game against South Africa on Thursday.

"There is a fresh breath within the group, it is better than what it felt like during our preparations for the qualifier against Malawi," Mubiru said as quoted by Football256.

"All the lads that have been involved in the training camp in Kampala and those we have travelled with here are happy and committed to what we are trying to build.

"I can smell the difference and make a positive general assessment of both scenarios. I am delighted with the attitude of all the players. I am happy and satisfied."

In an earlier interview with the same portal, the tactician exuded confidence his charges will do well against Bafana Bafana.

"[On Monday], I selected 23 players ahead of the friendly and the members in the camp are positive," the Police FC coach said.

"I am so happy with the effort and commitment that everyone in the camp has shown. Everyone was positive and eager to represent their country, but their chance will come.

"What we are trying to assess now is how each one will represent themselves on the pitch. But I’m confident, and we are looking forward to a good result."

Uganda squad:

Goalkeepers: Ismael Watenga, Mathias Kigonya, Charles Lukwago.

Defenders: Paul Willa, Kizza Mustafa, Kayondo Abdu Azizi, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Halid Lwaliwa, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Hassan Muhamud.

Midfielders: Lwanga Taddeo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa Ndhondhi, Abdul Lumala, Ibrahim Orit, Isma Mugulusi Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda.

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Steven Desse Mukwala, Derrick Kakooza.