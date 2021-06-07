Mubiru names five Hippos in Uganda squad to face South Africa

The veteran tactician has retained five youngsters from the U20 squad that featured in the Afcon finals held in Mauritania

Uganda coach Abdallah Mubiru has included five U20 players in his final squad for the friendly against South Africa on June 10.

The Police FC tactician picked his traveling contingent for the trip down south after their final training session on Monday and included youngsters Abdul Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda, and Derrick Kakooza in the 23-man squad.

The five players have been elevated to the senior team following their superb performances for the U20 national team where they reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Mauritania earlier this year.

According to Kawowo Sports, the team is scheduled to leave for South Africa on Monday with Chippa United goalkeeper Ismael Watenga and SuperSport United's Moses Waiswa set to link up with the squad in Johannesburg.

The friendly is expected to fine-tune team Uganda ahead of their World Cup qualifiers pooled alongside Mali, Rwanda, and Kenya.

Uganda and South Africa played out a one-all draw in the 2019 Cosafa Cup plate semi-final in Durban – Luther Singh canceled out Dan Sserunkuma strike – before Bafana Bafana won 4-2 in the shootouts.

South Africa also won the two legs in 2004 against Uganda of the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda squad: Goalkeepers: Ismael Watenga, Mathias Kigonya, Charles Lukwago.

Defenders: Paul Willa, Kizza Mustafa, Kayondo Abdu Aziizi, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Halid Lwaliwa, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Hassan Muhamud.

Midfielders: Lwanga Taddeo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa Ndhondhi, Abdul Lumala, Ibrahim Orit, Isma Mugulusi Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda.

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Steven Desse Mukwala, Derrick Kakooza.

Officials: leader of delegation: Chrizestom Kalibbala, Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru, Assistant coach: Livingstone Mbabazi, Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba, Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa, Team Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago, Kit Manager: Frank Bumpenje, Media officer: John Batanudde, National Teams officer: Paul Mukatabala, Fufa Secretariat staff: Innocent Bagenayabo, Delegates: Jamal Ngobi and Charles Mawadri.