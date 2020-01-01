Mubiru: My focus is to build a strong defence for Police FC

The law enforcers coach now says he will strive to improve the backline before the new season gets underway

Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru has promised to tighten the team’s defence ahead of the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season set for August.

The law enforcers struggled in the previous two seasons having conceded 124 goals from 84 games, a situation that has left the veteran coach scratching his head.

Mubiru has now vowed to work on the team’s defence insisting he will not care whether the team plays attractive football or not.

“First of all, we need to control games more often,” Mubiru is quoted by Daily Monitor. “I am confident our attack needs to be consolidated.

“We are excellent in that department, but next season I want to try to improve our defending because honestly, our scoring can take us to the top five.”

Police, who won the UPL in the 2005 season, have had a shaky defence and only last season, they suffered a 5-3 defeat against Express FC in October though they won the second round fixture 6-1.

With the team’s defending currently lying on the shoulders of central defenders Henry Katongole, Joseph Ssentume, Sylvester Ssemakula, Allan Katwe, Arafat Galiwango, Dennis Rukundo, Bashir Kabuye, and Tonny Kiwalaze, Mubiru insists the poor defending cannot be blamed on the back four only but the entire team.

“In modern football, any good team defends together,” Mubiru continued. “Whereas we need reinforcements, we must work more as a team.”

Police managed a 13th place finish this season when the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to end the league owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Having managed to score 33 goals, Police, however, conceded 37 to emerge as the fourth-joint worst defence alongside Express while relegated Maroons (41), Tooro (39), and Proline (38) were also worse.

Meanwhile, KCCA FC manager Mike Mutebi has welcomed the arrival of new signings Ashraf Mugume, 21, formerly at Police (on-loan) and Vipers SC, and hitherto SC Villa striker Charles Lwanga.

The two players arrived at the Lugogo-based club last Sunday after agreeing to each pen four-year contracts.

“I am happy to have the two players join my squad and I want to assure our fans they are the link we have been missing,” Mutebi told reporters in Kampala.