Mubiru: Former skipper confident striker Kiragga will add value to Express FC

The 19-year-old fleet-footed forward can either play as the focal point or behind the striker

Express FC legend Hassan Mubiru has welcomed Mustafa Kiragga to the team stating he will be a valuable asset.

The former striker, who captained the Red Eagles and managed to emerge as the top scorer in the 2003-2004 season, has also revealed enough research was done before the club settled on the 19-year-old.

"We have done enough scouting to zero down on [Kiragga]," Mubiru told Express' website.

More teams

"He can use both feet and also can play slightly behind a forward if the coach chooses it that way. His positioning is also good so we are covered."

However, the fans have been warned not to expect an instant impact from the new players who have been brought on board.

"Players react differently when the league starts so the fans will have to be patient with all new players; that is all we ask of them."

Kiragga was the fifth player to join Wasswa Bbosa’s side ahead of the new season, set to start on October 17.

The youngster was signed from South Africa’s Alexandria FC and agreed on a two-year deal with the UPL side.

"I am happy to be a Red Eagle. As a striker my target is to score as many goals and also help the team perform well," the forward said as he was unveiled by the Red Eagles.

Bbosa has been keen to strengthen the striking area that yielded 30 goals in the cancelled season. Frank Kalanda, with 11 goals to his name, was Express’ top scorer and Kiragga’s arrival is expected to offer more options to the technical bench.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has already declared October 17 as the date when the new season will begin but the same is dependent on the government’s next announcement concerning the ban on sports and public gatherings.

Article continues below

Recently, the former champions sealed two sponsors, Mineral Services Limited (MLS) Logistics and Spesho ahead of the new campaign.

The Wankulukuku-based side has been busy both on and off the pitch as they work towards competing with the top teams.

However, they will face tough times from defending champions Vipers SC and former champions KCCA FC.