Mubiru explains why Police FC signed Ugandan veteran Mawejje

The Law Enforcers' tactician reveals why he went for the experienced former Cranes player ahead of the new season

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru has revealed why he secured the services of Tony Mawejje.

The former Uganda international was unveiled on Tuesday after agreeing to pen a two-year contract to become the first signing for the club ahead of the new season.

The signing of Mawejje came just a few days after Mubiru had extended his stay with ‘the Cops’ for a further three seasons.

Mubiru has now explained the reason he went for Mawejje is that he believes the player will help provide direction and add a competitive edge to his team.

“He obviously adds experience to the team but he is also very competitive which will I expect to rub off on the rest of the team,” Mubiru is quoted saying by Daily Monitor.

“Most importantly he’s been active and based on his immense ability should fit into our style of play.

Mawejje, who is returning to Ugandan football after terminating his contract with Al-Arabi Sports from Kuwait before, is expected to add some much-needed awareness in the Police midfield and will play alongside Yusuf Ssozi.

Mawejje was also happy to have returned to Police, insisting he does not want to earn a return to the Cranes squad but wants to help Police to achieve their targets.

“Both me and Police were interested. It is a club I have played for, have a good relationship with some top officials and the coach himself so I definitely love to come to play for and end my career there,” Mawejje told Daily Monitor.

“I come with no intention of going back to Cranes but to inspire the young ones instead.

“I’m so happy to be back at Police, the team which I played for in 2006 when we won Cecafa. I’m happy to reunite with my family as I have so much history and great memories here.

“I am looking forward to rekindling those memories.”

Mawejje was part of the Police squad, then known as Police Jinja, in 2006 and 2007 although he might take a while to return to full fitness as he has been clubless since 2019 when he terminated his contract with Al-Arabi SC of Kuwait.

Mawejje, 33, is an experienced midfielder having played for more than 10 clubs in his career spanning over a decade.

The Ugandan started playing football in 2004 at Kampala City Council FC, now KCCA FC, until 2005 before he joined Police Jinja for a stint that lasted about two years.