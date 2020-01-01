Mubiru explains Police FC's challenges in the second half against Express FC

The law enforcers won again as their upward surge continues after a poor run in the first round

Police FC head coach Abdalla Mubiru has pointed out one major blunder they did despite winning 6-1 against Express FC at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo on Wednesday.

Mubiru admitted his players could not use the ball maximumly and to their advantage but added he was satisfied with the players' attitude all through.

“The attitude of the players was fantastic because they kept on pushing for a goal. We didn’t use the ball as well as we wanted but we had the right attitude to go for goals so, scoring was the best thing we did,” Mubiru told Kawowo Sports.

“As a coach, I love to see players playing well and scoring goals but still I settle with the fact that we scored six goals and I thank God and my players for the effort.”

The Cranes assistant coach also explained why they looked like a struggling team in the second half.

“We managed ourselves better in the first half but we got a little mixed up in the second half. This was understandable because we transformed a central midfielder into a full-back and his movements were not that good,” he added.

Mubiru further revealed a sigh of relief after Police fought hard to leave the relegation zone where they had spent the entire first round.

“It’s a big win for us because by the time we finished the first round, most teams were ahead of us by many points but we are now closing in. It requires us to work harder and of course, pray that God blesses us because the situation we are in is tough,” he concluded.

“It’s not easy playing games while in the relegation zone.”

Police are now 11th on the 16-team log with 18 points and have not been defeated in the last five matches. The Red Eagles have the same number of points but their inferior goal difference pushes them to the 12th position.