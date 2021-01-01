Mubiru blames Police FC for switching off in KCCA FC draw

The Cops tactician believes his players were in the driving seat to win the game until they allowed their rivals to score

Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru has blamed his players for the 1-1 draw picked against KCCA FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Friday.

Muwadda Mawejje put Police ahead early in the first half in the match at Lugogo Stadium before Sadat Anaku struck midway through the second half for the Kasasiro Boys to ensure the match ended in a draw.

Speaking at the end of the match, coach Mubiru had admitted the game did not go as planned because his players decided to switch off after taking the lead.

“It wasn’t the results we anticipated but it’s the result we’ve got due to our quality displayed and due to our negligence,” Mubiru told the club’s social media pages.

“We got an early lead and then everyone switched off, we got the opportunities in the first half which we didn't explore.”

Mubiru has also blamed fatigue for the dropped points insisting the fixtures are coming up very fast for the players.

“The way the league was organised is as if we are playing a gala! Players really wear out and it affects us,” Mubiru continued. “The players can’t play at their best. We are only waiting for our last game. We give them a recess.”

Police had taken the lead in the 13th minute when Mawejje managed to fire past KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago and the Kasasiro Boys trailed until the half-time break despite a number of clear chances that came their way after conceding the opener.

The Cops were forced to make a change in the 44th minute as Henry Kiseka came on in the place of Brian Mululi. Before another change for Mubiru’s side came in the early moments of the second half as Mawejje was replaced by Ben Ocen, who recently returned from an injury.

However, Anaku scored in the 72nd minute, with an assist from Samuel Kato, to ensure KCCA avoided a defeat and forced the two Kampala sides to share the points in the end.

Article continues below

The draw meant the two Premier League sides have drawn for the seventh time as Police’s search for the first win over KCCA in a decade continues.

The 13-time Premier League champions have now moved to fourth position with 27 points while Mubiru's boys are fifth with 25 points.

KCCA will be up for a rather tough outing given that they will play champions Vipers SC on Wednesday while Police, on the other hand, will face Express FC on Tuesday.