Mubiru and Kakuba ruled out of Uganda vs South Sudan Afcon double-header

The Cranes will have to plan without the duo as they get ready to seal their place in the next final of the competition

Uganda have confirmed two of their foreign-based players have pulled out of the squad for the double-header against South Sudan.

The Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry has confirmed Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru and Alex Kakuba, who are among the 20 professionals summoned for the Afcon duty, have opted against playing in the fixture owing to various reasons.

Mubiru, who turns out for EnglishChampionship side Wycombe Wanderers, has been ruled out owing to a knee injury he suffered on Friday while Kakuba, who features for Cova Piedade in the Portuguese second division, tested positive for Covid-19 and will thus remain in isolation.

“Unfortunately Uche [Mubiru] sustained an ankle injury on Friday training preparing for their game against Nottingham Forest,” McKinstry told UG Sport as quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“On the other hand, Kakubatested positive for Covid-19 and will thus not travel.”

Two days ago, McKinstry whittled down his squad of local-based players as the team prepares for the must-win double-header.

The Northern Irish tactician had summoned a squad of 20 players from local clubs in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) but after six days of training, he has trimmed the squad down to seven.

Some of the players who were left out include the experienced trio of Tonny Mawejje, Denis Iguma, and Murushid Jjuuko, who were handed a recall to the national team despite staying out of action for almost a year each.

The players who made the final cut are goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, defenders Halid Lwaliwa, Disan Galiwango, and Patrick Mbowa as well as midfielders Shafik Kagimu, Karim Watambala, and forward Brian Aheebwa.

Meanwhile, captain Denis Onyango and striker Michael Azira have already arrived to boost Uganda's squad.

The duo have now joined Al-Hilal Club's Salim Jamal, and Smouha SC’s Derrick Nsibambi, who was the first foreign-based player to link up with the local ones who have been training at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Uganda will host South Sudan in the first meeting on November 12 at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende (16:00) before they face off again five days later in Kenya.

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC).

Defenders: Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazambe), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK), Timothy Awany (Ashdod FC), Disan Galiwango (Vipers SC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Patrick Mbowa (URA FC).

Midfielders: Micheal Azira (Chicago Fire), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa), Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor), Emmanuel Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria), Allan Kymabadde (El Gouna FC), Allan Okello (Paradou FC) AbuKarim Watambala (Vipers SC).

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (Ashdod FC), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha FC), Mubiru Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers), Alexis Bbakka (Umea FC), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC).