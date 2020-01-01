MTN: Fufa acquires new broadcast partner for Uganda league

The new league partners are optimistic they will reignite the passion the Ugandan fans previously had for the local game

MTN Uganda has been unveiled as the official broadcast partner of the Uganda Premier League.

In a ceremony held in Kampala on Saturday, MTN was handed the broadcast rights for the top-flight that is currently being aired on local TV station Sanyuka.



“With this sponsorship, MTN will bring the excitement from live Ugandan premiership matches to the home of millions of football fans in Uganda,” MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer Sen Somdev is quoted by New Vision.

“We believe working together, we shall be able to bring back the love for the local league and eventually draw more Ugandans to the local stadia to watch local games.

More teams

“Back in the day, Ugandans were very enthusiastic about local football. You can see some of that love when the national team is playing. But over the years, other leagues have managed to capture that space in the hearts of the local football fans and that’s the narrative we are looking at changing.”



The one-year renewable partnership has the legacy that MTN has built over the years with her support for local football and clearly demonstrates the company’s love for the game.



Through the sponsorship, there will be viewer packs where matches will be screened live at various locations around the city. There will also be a Man of Match and Fan of the Day activations with different prizes to be won.

Article continues below

MTN are also sponsors of KCCA FC and Onduparaka FC. They were also the national football team (Uganda Cranes) sponsors before they pulled out.

On his part, Uganda Premier League CEO Bernard Bainamani was optimistic the sponsorship will help to promote the brand of the game in the country.



“It’s an enhancement to the league and I believe this is a boost that will benefit the clubs. It’s a timely offer at the time when we want more fans to watch the local games.”

Ahmed Hussein who represented Fufa hailed MTN for supporting the game of football in the country.