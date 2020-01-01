MTN acquires KCCA FC stadium’s naming rights for 10 years

The development will see the facility in the outskirts of Kampala City go by a different name from now on

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) and MTN Uganda have entered into a 10-year deal that will see the club’s stadium named after the new partner.

The facility located at Lugogo, which was previously known as the StarTimes Stadium, will now carry a different name courtesy of the new partnership.

“As a result of the partnership, the stadium will now and for the next 10 years be called the MTN Omondi Stadium, in a move which MTN and KCCA honour the legacy of Phillip Omondi, the late football player who dedicated his life to football in Uganda as a player and coach,” KCCA said in a statement.

More teams

Somdev Sen, who is the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer, said the new partnership is part of their long involvement in sports.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“MTN Uganda have a long history of involvement in sports in this country and has been associated with KCCA for long. As the leading supporter of sports in the country, we considered it befitting that we further cement our association to this club,” Sen said.

“This partnership will be executed as part of the club’s bigger plans to upgrade its home.”

KCCA Chief Executive Officer Anisha Muhoozi welcomed the extension of the partnership between the club and MTN.

“The club has enjoyed working with MTN over the years and was therefore honoured to extend the relationship further by granting the MTN brand naming rights for the stadium,” Muhoozi said.

On the other hand, the club patron and Mayor of Kampala City Erias Lukwago is happy that the new partnership will see them continue to honour Ugandan legend, Omondi.

“MTN Uganda has been our sponsor. They have helped us grow and achieve major milestones as a club,” the mayor stated.

“It, therefore, should come as no surprise that we are in this partnership with MTN. We are also glad that they agreed to keep the name of our legend Omondi in the stadium name.”

Martin Ssekaja, KCCA’s chairman said the urge to improve the standards of the stadium called for the need of a new partner.

Article continues below

“There is a lot that is required for us to upgrade our stadium to the best standards,” Ssekajja said.

“We are grateful for the partnership that will help us improve the standards. This is a huge milestone in the development of local soccer.”

The stadium has been hosting home matches for the 2019 Premier League winners as well as Uganda international fixtures.