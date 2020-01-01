Mtibwa Sugar need to work as a unit against Simba SC - Zirintunsa

The Sugar Millers come into the match hoping to get a positive result against the champions

Mtibwa Sugar attacking midfielder Boban Zirintunsa Bogere has revealed the team is determined and focused to give champions Simba SC their best game on Saturday.

The Sugar Millers have not had a good record against Wekundu wa Msimbazi having collected just two wins from their last twenty meetings, losing 13 and drawing five. The Ugandan is however hopeful the team can offer more this weekend against the 21-time champions.

"We shall work together as a unit to achieve the best from the game against Simba," Zirintusa said as quoted by Kawowo Sports.

"We are determined and focused to work diligently," he concluded.

Last season, the Msimbazi-based side won the reverse fixture 3-0 to complete a double having claimed a 2-1 win in the first round played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

In their 2020/21 Tanzania Mainland League opening game, Mtibwa played to a goalless draw with their visitors Ruvu Shooting.

Meanwhile, Simba SC have travelled with their 28 players for the Saturday game to be played at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

"We have left for Morogoro with all our 28 players who were registered for this 2020/21 season, to ensure we have every chance of winning the game," Simba team manager Patrick Rweyemamu told Global Publishers.

"The preparations have been good and all the players are in a good shape to ensure we extend our winning start after our last victory against Ihefu."

In the game against the promoted Ihefu, coach Sven Vandebroeck opted to start the same team that had floored Namungo FC 2-0 to lift the Community Shield a week ago, and they did not disappoint as they started the match on a high note.

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison should have put Simba ahead in the 5th minute but after a clever pass from midfielder of the year Clatous Chama, he squandered the chance after his shot went off target.

However, Simba took a deserved lead five minutes later, this time captain John Bocco latching onto a defense-splitting pass from Chama, to calmly slot the ball past the Ihefu custodian.

The promoted side did not lose hope as four minutes later, they shocked the champions with an equaliser, Omar Mponda sneaking the ball past Simba defenders to beat keeper Aishi Manula.

Mzamiru Yassin then put Simba ahead once again, capitalising on a cross from a quickly taken free-kick to head home past the stranded Ihefu goalkeeper for a 2-1 lead at the half-time break.

Simba switched off in the second half allowing Ihefu to dominate and they thought they had levelled the scores in the 77th minute after they scored what looked like a genuine goal but it was ruled out for offside.