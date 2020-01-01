Mpaka: Mbarara City CEO revealed why they had to hire, demote and promote Ssenyondo

The administrator has also shed light on why Paul Nkata was hired by the team but failed to perform

Mbarara City CEO Mwine Mpaka has revealed they had to rehire coach Brian Ssenyondo to help the Ugandan Premier League side because the country has few qualified tacticians.

The position fell vacant early in the season after the departure of Livingston Mbabazi, who was relieved of his duties.

The team struggled to stabilize and the youthful tactician was demoted to the junior team, with Paul Nkata appointed to guide the senior team.

More teams

"We hired Brian Ssenyondo as we have a big challenge in the country regarding coaches, they are few," Mpaka told Urban TV.

"Even when we were in the Big League, it was a challenge; we hire a coach today and after a season, he wants to go.

"So we opted to go for a young but ambitious coach who in this case was Ssenyodo. Pressure came along the way considering we were playing our home games away because Kakyeka has not been cleared.

"Our home ground became Luzira in Kampala."

The administrator revealed how it affected the team.

"We lost the support of our home fan base, yes, some fans travelled with the team but it was not enough. When the team is struggling, fans will not have it easy and they will definitely put in pressure," Mpaka recalled.

"It eventually reached the administration and we had to act; sometimes you have to show leadership skills when necessary."

The management made a decision affecting Ssenyodo and opted to bring on board a more experienced coach.

"We opted against firing [Ssenyondo] and gave him an opportunity to lead our junior team," he continued.

"His demotion paved the way for an experienced coach, Nkata.

Article continues below

"We believed Nkata would help the team by the look of his CV but he failed to do so. The relationship between him and his players was also wanting; it was one of the factors why he struggled to pick-up."

The veteran coach was fired after just 12 games where he collected 10 points and left a team almost in the relegation zone.

Ssenyodo was brought on board and helped the team to finish seventh with 16 points. The season came to an abrupt end owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Federation of Ugandan Football crowned Vipers SC as the champions.