Mourinho’s mission is to win a trophy with Tottenham – Lloris

The France keeper is looking forward to getting back into action and says he has no fears over his body as he has a "daredevil side" to his character

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said that the mission of Jose Mourinho at the club is simply to win a trophy.

While Spurs have come close over the years to major success, most notably in the Champions League final last season, they have come up persistently short and can count only a couple of League Cup successes since their 1991 FA Cup triumph.

Mourinho, meanwhile, arrived with the club at a low ebb as the team struggled in the lower reaches of the Premier League table, a position that had led to the sacking of previous boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“He’s got a specific mission, which is to get what we lack: a trophy,” he told L’Equipe. “We want to continue with what we’ve done in recent years, playing magnificent football, getting close to some of the greatest teams, but without rewards for our efforts.

“At the same time, I have always thought since I was 17 that the influence of the players is the most important thing. That stopping the negative spiral depends on us.”

Lloris has not had the chance to feature under the Portuguese due to a dislocated elbow sustained in a freak accident against Brighton.

“I had never felt pain like it,” he said. “I think the morphine took a long time to work and I’m not sure the gas I was given when I was on the pitch worked. I was only relieved at the hospital.”

He is hopeful, however, of returning soon and says he is confident of playing in the European Championship with France this summer.

“The idea is to be back by the end of January but that’s conditioned by how I feel and the choices of the coach,” he said. “All matches are important and the team is not where it would like to be. So you have to think carefully: I will have to be 100% to come back.

“The luck that I had is that it could have been much more serious. If there had been a fracture, perhaps the question of missing the Euros would have arisen. There was also no damage to the nerves: just a ligament and some muscle tears. But it still took three good months.”

Meanwhile, he is confident he can return as strong and brave as ever.

“I’ve always had a side to me that’s a daredevil,” he said. “It’s not conscious.

“I always liked to dive headfirst, I always looked for the thrills. So it will come back on its own. I’ve quickly regained confidence in my body.”