Mourinho: Would I prefer to have £300m to spend? No, I don't need players in January

The Portuguese is insistent that there is no requirement to bolster his squad over the winter transfer period

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says that his squad is in no need of surgery ahead of the January transfer window.

Since arriving at the London side, Mourinho has overseen a revival of their fortunes, leading them to five victories in seven games, including four wins from five in the Premier League.

Such results come in sharp contrast to their poor form under Mauricio Pochettino at the beginning of the season, with the Portuguese able to get the best out of a group of players who finished as runners-up in the Champions League last season.

As such, the Portuguese is forecasting a quiet window ahead – and he is quite happy with that.

“I'm relaxed because I got this club exactly as I was expecting,” he told Sky Sports.

“I expect to be asked about Daniel Levy saying we don't plan to spend a lot, and people to ask if I'm upset.

“Will that upset me? No. I knew it, he told me! Everything was crystal clear, no secrets in any of the club's plans, and this makes me happy.

“I don't like being at a club and being surprised by things. Here there are no surprises.

“Would I prefer to have £300m in January? I wouldn't. In January I don't need players.”

The former Chelsea boss will face off against the Blues, who have lost four of their last five and appear to be on a slide, on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“There is never a good time to play Chelsea,” he insisted. “The reality is we were 12 points off - the Champions League was almost a mirage, it was so, so far away - now it's three.

“It would be amazing for us to win and reduce the gap from 12 to zero so quickly but it's always difficult.”

Last time out, Spurs snatched a late 2-1 victory over Wolves, with Jan Vertonghen grabbing a stoppage-time winner.

Before the January window opens, Spurs have home matches against the Blues and Brighton to negotiate before a trip to Norwich on December 28.

On New Year’s Day, they will travel to Southampton.