Mourinho: Tottenham could be champions in many European countries

The Spurs boss has stressed it will take an almighty effort for his side to claim the Premier League title

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes the club would challenge for the league title in many countries across Europe but will find it difficult to claim the Premier League crown.

Spurs picked up a narrow 1-0 win over West Brom on Sunday as they entered the international break sitting second in England's top-flight.

Mourinho's side have won their past three matches in the Premier League and haven't lost in the competition since the opening day when they fell to defeat against Everton.

More teams

With no club currently a clear favourite for the title, Tottenham have emerged as genuine contenders but Mourinho was quick to stress just how hard it is to finish first in the competition.

"I would say that this team could be champion in many European countries," Mourinho said in his post-match press conference.

"The Premier League is the most difficult one to be, because in the Premier League you can do a good season, can have lots of points, but in the end...Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man United, Leicester, Arsenal.

"So you can have a good season and not be champion. So what can we do? We go match after match. We try to win, we don't care about the others.

"I promise you I'm not worried about Leicester v Wolves, or City v Liverpool. If Liverpool wins, it is because City loses points. If Leicester wins, it is because Wolves dropped points.

"So I don't care, I just want the team to play match after match, and then at the end of the season let's see where we are."

Tottenham's league form has been perfect since they gave up a 3-0 lead to draw with West Ham in October and Mourinho feels his side have responded well to that setback.

Article continues below

"I said that we were speaking a lot about it and working a lot about that situation. I am not going to say we are not going to lose matches or lose points in the last minutes, it can happen to anyone," Mourinho said.

"We felt the pain against West Ham and since then strategically the team is behaving in a different way.

"The two clean sheets at Burnley and this afternoon showed the lesson – a team in the last five minutes that was very solid, it looked like the pain made a positive effort and the team improved after that."