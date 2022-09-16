'He has to score with his ass!' - Mourinho accuses Roma striker Belotti of having 'playmaking wizard' disease

Jose Mourinho remains typically outspoken and has told Andrea Belotti he needs to “score with his ass” after contracting “playmaking wizard” disease.

WHAT HAPPENED? Although the fiery Portuguese coach welcomed the Italy international striker through his doors this summer as a free agent he was unhappy with his performance against HLJ Helsinki. Euro 2020 winner Belotti opened his goal account for the Giallorossi in a 3-0 Europa League win over the Finnish, but his manager still found fault with the attacking options after that contest and has accused certain members of his frontline of being overly elaborate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho said: “Belotti seems to be suffering from this disease we have up front, today I saw him do four or five heel touches. This is not him. He has to score, with his knee, with his ass, with his head. He has the virus of a playmaking wizard, whereas he just needs to score. That’s it. We need to improve in terms of execution, the average of shots and goals made is not good.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Belotti signed a one-year contract when linking up with Roma at Stadio Olimpico, meaning that he has a small window in which to impress and trigger a possible extension.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He is a proven performer, having previously hit 113 goals across seven years at Torino, and should be approaching his peak at 28 years of age.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELOTTI? Roma will be back in domestic action against Atalanta on Sunday, while a return to Serie A competition after the international break will see them take a trip to Mourinho’s former employers at Inter on October 1.