Mourinho pledges support to authorities as FA investigate Rudiger racism claims

The Chelsea defender alleged that he was targeted by 'monkey' chants during Sunday's victory over Spurs, with the game stopped on several occasions

Jose Mourinho will support any decision the authorities make in to try to tackle racism as the Football Association (FA) confirmed it is looking into Antonio Rudiger's allegations he was abused during Chelsea's Premier League match with Tottenham.

Chelsea were 2-0 winners in a heated London derby on Sunday, though the result was overshadowed by an incident in the second half.

Rudiger, who was involved in a tussle that saw Son Heung-min sent off after a VAR check, reported to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta that he had been targeted by racist chants soon after.

Frank Lampard later confirmed both Rudiger and Azpilicueta had discussed the incident with Premier League officials, while Spurs have launched their own investigation.

Mourinho says he will give his full support to any new procedures introduced, such as allowing players to walk off the pitch if they are racially abused.

"[I'm] totally against racism in society and obviously against racism in my football world," the Tottenham boss told a news conference.

"I feel sorry every time something happens and I will always support any decision authorities make to that.

"It's happening before, and what I fear is that it's going to happen again in the future. That's the problem.

Following the incident in the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on Sunday 22 December, we are working with the match officials, the clubs and the relevant authorities to fully establish the facts and take the appropriate steps. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) December 23, 2019

"What I see is an evolution in the protocol I think that's fine. At the minute they have the freedom to go to the referee to their managers, this is one step.

"One Tottenham fan is not Tottenham fans. Tottenham fans at least since I'm here, phenomenal supporting the team, respecting opponents.

"I'd ask them to be exactly the same, and look to the guy to the left and right, and to listen to guy behind me and in front of me and if anyone has any little manifestation to kill it immediately, that's only thing I can ask for."

On Monday, the FA confirmed it had opened an investigation.

"Following the incident in the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on Sunday 22 December, we are working with the match officials, the clubs and the relevant authorities to fully establish the facts and take the appropriate steps," a tweet from the official FA Spokesperson account read.