'Mourinho one of the greatest' - Wolves boss Nuno full of praise for former manager ahead of Spurs visit

The two worked together during the latter's playing days at Porto, where they were domestic title holders and Champions League victors

Jose Mourinho is "one of the greatest managers" in the game, says Nuno Espirito Santo, with the Wolverhampton Wanderers boss saying it will be a "pleasure" to welcome his former Porto boss to Molineux when Tottenham visit this wekend.

The pair worked together at the Primeira Liga outfit over a decade and a half ago during the latter's playing days, where they were domestic and European conquerers with a Champions League triumph.

They have faced each other before in their managerial careers too, playing out a 1-1 draw last season at Old Trafford during Mourinho's Manchester United tenure, but the pair will now cross paths for the first time since the ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea supremo took charge of Spurs.

Speaking to Wolves' official website, Nuno spoke fondly of his respect for his former coach and admitted that he was looking forward to catching up after the match - but that his focus will be fully on the game until then.

“He’s one of the greatest managers in football," he remarked. "It will be a pleasure to receive him here in Molineux, a tremendous pleasure to have him.

“I don’t have to say many things [about him] - just see what Mourinho has done wherever he goes.

"We’ve had too much work since the beginning of the season [to speak]. We don’t switch off, we’re always working to prepare ourselves, this is what it’s all about.

“It will be a chance to catch up after the game, but now I’m focused on what we did on Thursday, we will watch the game, there were players training in the afternoon and then we have to prepare.”

Article continues below

Asked further on the expectations he had for Spurs' visit, Nuno acknowledged that he expected a stern test against last season's Champions League finalists, who parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino earlier in the season.

"What I know is that it’s going to be a very tough game," he added. "[It'll be] competitive for sure, against a fantastic team, fantastic players, fantastic manager, so it will be very tough for us.

“This is what it’s all about, to compete – no matter what opponent you have, let’s go.”