Mourinho hit with suspension by UEFA for Tottenham's late arrival to Europa League clash

The Portuguese was sanctioned after Spurs failed to report for kick-off on time before their loss to Royal Antwerp last month

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has been hit with a suspension for Tottenham's late arrival in their last Europa League clash, UEFA have announced.

Mourinho has been banned from European competition for one match after Tottenham were late to kick-off in their 1-0 defeat to Royal Antwerp on October 29.

The Spurs boss was found to be responsible for the late kick-off at Bosuilstadion in Antwerp last month, though the suspension was "deferred for a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of the present decision".

Tottenham were fined €25,000 (£23,000) for being responsible for the late kick-off, while the Premier League side were also charged €3,000 (£2,600) for violating the UEFA equipment regulations.

Spurs are currently sitting top of Group J in the Europa League after three matchdays on six points, ahead of Antwerp and LASK on goal difference.

Mourinho's Tottenham secured only their second win in their past 10 away Europa League matches after topping Ludogorets earlier this month.

Harry Kane also became the third player to score 200 goals for Tottenham in all competitions in the 3-1 triumph, after Jimmy Greaves (266) and Bobby Smith (208).

Kane followed up that star turn by scoring the winner in Tottenham's 1-0 victory at lowly West Brom prior to the international break, with Spurs moving second in the Premier League standings – only a point behind leaders Leicester City following eight rounds.

The England international has since talked up Mourinho's impact in north London, as he told Spurs TV in midweek: "Obviously Jose is a winner at every level, he has come in with that aura about him and he wants to win things here.

"It is just installing that confidence into the team, he is a great man, with great experience, so [that] us as players can only look at that and take confidence from that. We have had a great relationship since he walked through the door."

Tottenham are due back in Premier League action on November 21, with a crucial home fixture against Manchester City on the cards.

Mourinho's men will play host to Ludogorets as their Europa League campaign continues five days later, before preparations begin for another heavyweight top-flight encounter against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.