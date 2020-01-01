'Mourinho has been great for Tottenham' - Davies describes Spurs boss as a 'dream manager'

The Welsh full-back says that the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has given "everyone a lift" since his arrival in north London

Jose Mourinho is a "dream manager" for Tottenham because he "believes" the club can win major trophies, according to Ben Davies.

Mourinho inherited the managerial reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking in November, and had a difficult job on his hands after the team's poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Portuguese quickly managed to restore confidence within his new squad, overseeing four wins from his first five Premier League matches at the helm to lift them back into the top half of the table.

Tottenham's improved form continued over the Christmas period, as they reached the Champions League knockout stages while closing the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea, but results took a turn for the worse after the winter break.

Injuries to Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and January signing Steven Bergwijn left Mourinho woefully short on options up front, and Spurs embarked on a six-match winless run before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs exited Europe and the FA Cup during that period, and questions have been asked over the manager's negative tactical approach amid reports of unrest within the walls of the dressing room.

However, Davies has insisted that Mourinho's arrival has been "great for the club", while opening up on how he helped him through a testing spell on the sidelines after suffering ankle ligament damage.

"I think he's been great for the club, having someone of his stature and calibre coming to the club really gives everyone a lift," the Spurs defender told NBC Sports.

"To have someone like him believe that this club can win things then it's a dream manager to have.

"If he's putting his trust in us then we can only give everything to him and put our trust in him.

"Personally for me, it's been quite tough. I got injured in his first game. The next few weeks after that is when players look to make the best impression they can.

"I can't say a bad word about him though because throughout my time out injured he was in constant contact with me. He gave me so much support and made sure that when I came back I was right. For me, he's been brilliant."

Davies added on how Mourinho has organised regular virtual training sessions to keep squad fitness levels high: "These are not normal times and you don't know what you're going to get from people, but what I can see on Zoom everybody is giving him everything they can.

"It's difficult times but to have someone like him, who is there every day, making sure these sessions are going on, it's all you can ask for and as players, we're definitely responding to that."