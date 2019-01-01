Mourinho explains why he left Eriksen out of his first Tottenham XI against West Ham

Jose Mourinho says he needs to gain an understanding of what is in Christian Eriksen's "mind or heart" as he left the Dane out of his first starting XI as Tottenham boss.

Eriksen had been keep to leave the north London club in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid having been linked with a move.

He ultimately stayed put but found himself in and out of the team under former boss Mauricio Pochettino and now starts on the bench for what is Mourinho's first game in change against West Ham.

"I need to understand what is in Christian's mind or heart and we have to make the right decision for the club," Mourinho told BT Sport before the game.

Dele Alli did make Mourinho's starting XI, however, along with Lucas Moura although Moussa Sissoko, who had started all 12 of Spurs' Premier League games this season, was named on the bench.

In total there were three changes to the Tottenham XI from Pochettino's final game in charge - a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United - with Giovani Lo Celso also named as part of the substitutes.

Toby Alderweireld returned at the heart of the defence, with Eric Dier moved into midfield alongside Harry Winks, who scored his first England goal in the Three Lions' 4-0 win over Kosovo during the international break.

Tottenham starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Subs: Rose, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Foyth, Eriksen, Austin.

