Mourinho confirms Zaniolo has asked to leave Roma amid talk of Tottenham move

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Nicolo Zaniolo has asked to leave the club in January amid talk of Tottenham being interested in signing the player.

Zaniolo wants to leave

Mourinho confirms transfer request

Linked with a move to Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? While Mourinho admitted to Zaniolo's transfer request, he also mentioned that the club will only consider letting him leave if they receive an acceptable proposal. The 24-year-old is currently linked with a move to Spurs, but the Premier League side are still some way away from agreeing a deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Mourinho said: "Nicolo Zaniolo has asked to leave the club — but it’s not sure that it’s gonna happen. Current proposals are not enough. We only need a good proposal to let Zaniolo leave, and we’ve not received it. My feeling is that in the end, he will stay."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italian midfielder has appeared in 13 matches in the Serie A thus far, scoring once. He was recently axed from Roma's matchday squad against Spezia which further fuelled rumours of his potential move away from the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Mourinho's side take on league leaders Napoli in a Serie A clash on January 29.