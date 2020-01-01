'We always want to play together!' - Mount eager to play alongside 'brilliant' Grealish for England

The Chelsea star thinks there is room for both him and the in-form Aston Villa playmaker in Gareth Southgate's starting XI

Mason Mount says he is eager to play alongside Jack Grealish for England, with it his desire to work with the "best" players in the game.

Grealish was handed his first senior start for England in a friendly against Wales last week. The Aston Villa talisman produced a man of the match performance as Gareth Southgate's side ran out 3-0 winners at Wembley, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Conor Coady and Danny Ings grabbing the goals.

He was, however, subsequently dropped for a meeting with Belgium at the same venue in the Nations League.

Mount was drafted in to feature in a front three alongside Marcus Rashford and Calvert-Lewin, and the Chelsea midfielder ended up grabbing the winning goal - albeit with the help of a fortunate deflection.

England were far less creative during the 2-1 win with Southgate prioritising functionality over flair, but got the job done to move top of League A, Group 2.

Much has been made of the competition between Mount and Grealish, with the Three Lions due back in action against Denmark on Wednesday. The former has played down any notion of a rivalry though, while expressing his belief that there is plenty of room for both in Southgate's line up.

"I love watching him [Grealish] play as well. He's brilliant to be around. Obviously, we all know what he can do, what a brilliant player he is," Mount told Sky Sports. "I get on very well with Jack. He's a brilliant player and, yes, we always want to play together.

"We have such a strong group with loads of top, top players. You always want to play with the best and when you come away with England you're doing that.

"It means so much to come away and play with the likes of Jack and the top, top players in the group.

"You're learning all the time. Sometimes when you come away you don't really know what kind of moves they make on the ball.

"You have to kind of learn about the players while you're away training. You don't get much time, but when you're playing the games you kind of have that connection and I think me and Jack do definitely have that. You always want to play with the best players, win a lot of games as a group.

"We want to win things, we're definitely on that path to keep working hard and to get better and better."