Moukoko in line to break Babayaro’s 26-year-old Champions League record

Having been named in the Black and Yellows’ bench against Club Brugge, the Cameroonian will be hoping to eclipse a record set in 1994

Youssoufa Moukoko will attempt to break a 26-year-old Champions League record when Borussia Dortmund take on Club Brugge in Tuesday’s Champions League Group F encounter.



The Cameroonian prodigy was named among the Black and Yellows’ 12 substitutes to battle Philippe Clement's men at the Westfalenstadion.

🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. BRUGGE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/iambKvB3yI — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 24, 2020

Should he get to feature against the Belgians, he would become the youngest player in Champions League history, in the process eclipsing Nigeria’s Celestine Babayaro’s record.

Aged 16 years and 86 days, the former Chelsea star Babayaro set the record in 1994 when he played for Anderlecht in the 1-1 draw against Steaua Bucharest.

Moukoko, at 16 years and one day, became the Bundesliga's youngest-ever debutant, playing the last six minutes as Borussia Dortmund ran out 5-2 winners against Hertha Berlin to close within a point of Bayern Munich at the summit of Germany’s elite division log.

The previous record was held by Nuri Sahin, who was 16 years and 334 days old when he made his debut for Dortmund against Nurnberg in 2005.

"I can't do anything about being good at football," the Germany youth international told DAZN. "The one who works harder gets rewarded in the end.

"It was always my dream to become a professional football player. And if you have that dream you have to chase it like a lion."

Lucien Favre’s Borussia Dortmund occupy top spot in Group F after three games.