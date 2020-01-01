Moukandjo: Valenciennes sign former Cameroon and Monaco striker

The 31-year-old has signed a short-term deal with the French second-tier club after undergoing successful medical test

Ligue 2 side Valenciennes have confirmed the signing of Benjamin Moukandjo on a six-month deal.

The former Cameroon international spent the first half of the season with Lens after departing Chinese club Jiangsu Suning by mutual agreement.

The 31-year-old forward played four times for the Stade Bollaert-Delelis outfit before leaving to join Valenciennes, where he will spend the remaining part of the season.

[MERCATO ✅] Benjamin Moukandjo est Rouge et Blanc !



L’attaquant vient de s’engager avec le #VAFC jusqu’à la fin de la saison !



Bienvenue Benjamin ! 😀 pic.twitter.com/VlCrrq4dhe — Valenciennes FC 🦢 (@VAFC) January 23, 2020

Moukandjo featured for French sides Rennes, Nimes, Monaco, Nancy, Reims, Lorient and Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, including a stint with Beijing Renhe.

The striker will hope to use his experience help Valenciennes gain promotion to the Ligue 1 at the end of the season.

Moukandjo could make his debut for his new club when they take on Le Mans in a league game on Friday.