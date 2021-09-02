Goal takes a look at all the records held by Cristiano Ronaldo in international football...

Cristiano Ronaldo went past Iran's Ali Daei to become the all-time highest international goalscorer with 111 goals in 180 international matches for Portugal. The Manchester United star scored a brace in Portugal's 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland in the 2022 World Cup European qualifying group game on Wednesday night at the Algarve Stadium in Portugal.

Ronaldo went into the tie as the join-top goalscorer and had a chance to go past Daei's record in the 15th minute of the match when Portugal won a penalty but Ronaldo squandered the opportunity. The visitors then took the lead in the 45th minute but the Portugal skipper scored twice in the 89th minute and 90+6 minute to seal the tie as well as the record.

Let's take a look at all records held by Ronaldo in international football.

1) Most international goals

After Euro 2020 where he scored five goals in four matches, Cristiano Ronaldo was tied on 109 international goals along with Iran's Ali Daei who had held the record of scoring the most international goals for the past 15 years. But on Wednesday night, the Portuguese talisman scored a brace against Republic of Ireland and surpassed Daei's tally.

2) Most international goals in a calendar year

In 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 32 international goals for Portugal which is the most by a player in a calendar year.

3) Only player to score in four consecutive FIFA World Cups

With his first goal against Spain in Portugal's 2018 World Cup opener on June 15, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first and the only player in the world so far to score in four consecutive FIFA World Cups.

4) Oldest player to score a hat-trick at a FIFA World Cup

At the age of 33 years and 130 days, Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest player to score a hat-trick at the FIFA World Cup. It was the 2018 World Cup opener for Portugal where Ronaldo scored thrice to help his side hold Spain to a 3-3 draw on June 15, 2018 in Russia.

5) Most different national teams scored against

With a brace against Republic of Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against 44 different national teams which is a record. His rival Lionel Messi has scored against 29 different opponents.

6) First player to score at five Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in every Euro he has taken part in since Euro 2004 and is the only player to score in five different Euros.

7) Joint Most capped European international

With his appearance against Republic of Ireland on September 1, Cristiano Ronaldo is now the joint-most capped European international of all-time along with his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos who played the same number of matches for Spain.

8) All-time top scorer at the Euros

Before Euro 2020, Ronaldo was tied with Michel Platini on nine Euro goals as the highest goalscorer in the tournament. He took that record for himself, after scoring five goals in four games. He now has 14 goals to his name at the Euros.

9) Most victories by a player at the Euros: 12

Ronaldo was in a three-way tie for most victories at a European Championship, going into Euro 2020. He was tied on 11 wins with Andres Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas. But with Portugal's win over Hungary in their opening fixture, Ronaldo took the record all by himself.

10) Most international hat-tricks

The Portuguese talisman has so far scored nine international hat-tricks which is the most by any player in the world. He has scored the most hat-tricks (2 against Lithuania). Iran's Ali Daei scored eight hat-tricks while Lionel Messi has six to his name.

11) Only player to score in 10 consecutive international competitions

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in the world to score in 10 consecutive international competitions, five Euros (2004, 2008, 2012, 2020) and four World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018) and European Nations Cup (2018).