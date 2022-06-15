Mosimane lost the dressing room at Al Ahly claims former Egypt striker Mido

After mounting speculation surrounded his future, the coach exited, but the former Spurs star explained why he thinks the South African left

Former Egypt international Ahmed ‘Mido’ Hossam has claimed Pitso Mosimane left Al Ahly due to his aggressive comments against the players.

Mosimane finally parted ways with the African giants after nearly two successful years, and Mido says the tactician lost the locker room before his departure was announced.

"Mosimane achieved great things with Al Ahly, he won two Champions League titles with the team," Mido said, as quoted by KingFut.

"Despite his successful stint with Al Ahly, Pitso lost the locker room due to his aggressive comments against some players.

"I’d like to thank Pitso for his time with Al Ahly, he was a very good addition to the Egyptian Premier League."

The former Bafana Bafana head coach made history by becoming the first tactician from the Sub-Saharan region to lead the Red Devils to the Caf Champions League final three times in a row in a period of 20 months.

Apart from the Champions League success stories, Mosimane led the Cairo giants to the Caf Super Cup twice, and also claimed the Egyptian Cup.

However, the South African found himself under intense criticism, especially from the club’s legends, after they lost the Champions League final to Morocco’s heavyweights, Wydad Casablanca, on May 30.

After his exit, Mosimane has been linked with a number of clubs, one of them being Qatari Stars League side, Al Rayyan, but his management has refuted such claims.

"It has been brought to our attention that there are rumours around coach Pitso Mosimane being in Qatar insinuating that he has signed a deal with a new team," the company handling the multiple Premier Soccer League-winning coach, affirmed.

"Coach Pitso and his technical team have not signed with a new team. The coaches will be heading back to South Africa in due course.

Article continues below

"Since parting ways with the former club, we have received a number of enquiries from various teams internationally and locally, including national teams.

"We have not committed the coaches to any teams as yet."