Mosimane lauds Morocco’s Regragui - 'Africa can compete with any country' in World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Regragui guided Morocco into the semi-finals of the 2022 Fifa World Cup after edging much-fancied Portugal 1-0 on Saturday. The Atlas Lions became the first African football team to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. By masterminding Portugal’s downfall, Regragui also became the first African coach to lead a team to the last four of this tournament. It was a feat which charmed Mosimane who feels the Morocco coach has lifted the profile of African football.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “Walid, thank you for putting all of Africa on the global map,” said Mosimane on social media. “Thank you for educating most of our federations in our beloved continent that we have potential and we got wiser and we know a lot about global football and we can compete with any country if we plan properly.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday’s feat was a reflection of the rise of Moroccan football of late. Before the Atlas Lions reached the World Cup semi-finals, their women’s team qualified for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup finals to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Botola giants Wydad Casablanca are the current Caf Champions League winners. AS FAR are the current Caf Women's Champions League title holders after beating Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.

DID YOU KNOW? Mosimane and Regragui confronted each other in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League final. Mosimane was then with Al Ahly while Regragui was coach of Wydad Casablanca who beat the Egyptian giants to be crowned African champions. The Morocco coach only took up the Atlas Lions job in August and four months down the line, he has made the continent dream of an African team winning the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR REGRAGUI? The 47-year-old coach is now preparing his team to take on defending champions France in the semi-finals on Wednesday.