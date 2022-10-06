Mosimane: 'I'm not a lazy coach' - South African coach draws first Al Ahli match

Al Ahli head coach Pitso Mosimane promised to work hard to change the team's fortunes following his first game in charge of the Saudi Arabian side.

The Royal failed to hold on to their lead at Jeddah

The South African tactician asked for more time

Al Ahli's finishing and fitness need to improve

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane was disappointed with his side's poor finishing in their 1-1 draw against Jeddah in a Saudi First Division League encounter on Wednesday night.



Haitham Asiri handed Al Ahli the lead just before the half-hour mark, but the Royal conceded after the restart, and ultimately, the game ended in a draw at King Abdullah Sports City.



Mosimane pointed out that the team will need to understand his philosophy, while also adding that he is looking to improve the players' match fitness.

WHAT DID MOSIMANE SAY: "This is my first match and experience with the Al Ahli team, and so far I have had only one-and-a-half training sessions. We need time, two days are not enough to know the players," Mosimane said on Kooora.



"Unfortunately, we drew today a match that was within our reach, and I respect the opinion of Saudi coach Abdulaziz Al-Bishi whose side scored his goal from one chance and we ended up drawing."



"We completely controlled the match and performed well, and what we needed today against Jeddah was to convert the missed opportunities having created four clear chances in front of the goal, and we couldn't take them."



"The local players are the ones who lead the team, and the foreigners we signed to provide the support, but nothing has happened so far, and there is great work awaiting us, and we need time. The players cannot fully understand my philosophy in just two days," he added.



"I am a coach who works hard and who is not lazy, and we will work very hard in the coming days, specifically on the fitness side, and we are fortunate that there is a break coming and we will have time to work."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw left Al Ahli placed seventh on the league standings - two points behind third-placed Al Hazim and six points behind leaders, Al Akhdoud just six matches into the current campaign.



Mosimane has been mandated to guide Royal back to the Saudi Pro League and the top four teams from First Division League will gain promotion to the top-flight at the end of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR AL AHLI? The four-time Saudi Arabian champions will now take on Al Najran in a league game on Tuesday as Mosimane looks to mastermind his first win in the Arab country.